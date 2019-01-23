Malnutrition: UNICEF, DFID efforts in Yobe, Borno yielding great results

The efforts of the United Nation’s Children Fund (UNICEF) and the Department for International Development (DFID) in addressing the problem of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) in Yobe and Borno states have started yielding remarkable results.

UNICEF Nutrition Officer, Dr Martins Jackson highlighted the efforts of UNICEF in collaboration with the (UK-DFID) and other partners in addressing and curtailing the scourge of malnutrition in the Yobe and Borno.

He spoke with The Nigerian Voice on the sideline of a media dialogue organised by Child Rights Information Bureau (CRIB) of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture ((FMIC)in collaboration with UNICEF held in Yola, Adamawa state.

He said the multi-sectoral pilot programme tagged Integrated Basic Nutrition Response to the Humanitarian Crisis in Yobe and Borno states was also supported by Action Against Hunger and World Food Programme

According to Jackson, 1,239, 802 children aged 6-59 months received vitamin A supplement and 195,000 pregnant women also received iron folate supplement while 38,700 children with severe acute malnutrition were admitted for treatment in three focus Local Government Areas in Yobe state and nine Local Government Areas in Borno state.

He added that 32,000 pregnant and lactating women were being paid N5,000 cash each monthly as an incentive to encourage them to practice exclusive breastfeeding. Jackson said 6,500 community members were reached with Water, Sanitation and Hygiene facilities in the pilot LGAs.

Dr Jackson said the efforts of UNICEF and DFID and other partners have assisted in reducing morbidity and mortality relating to under nutrition among children under the five years and pregnant and lactating women in Yobe and Borno states.

He added that the outcome of the efforts manifested in the improved nutrition status of children under 5 years and pregnant and lactating women through prevention, detection and treatment of under nutrition.