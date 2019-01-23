Where Is Aisha Buhari As Electioneering Campaign Intensifies

With the presidential election about three weeks away, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari has not been seen on the campaign trail nor publicly in over two weeks despite launching an audacious and unprecedented campaign council (some say it is a parallel campaign structure) to help her husband, Muhammadu Buhari win reelection cum February 16, 2019.

Her campaign council is different from the president’s official 45-member presidential campaign council.

The very outspoken first lady, who has openly and severally criticized two people (presumably Abba Kyari, Buhari’s Chief of Staff and Mamman Daura, the president’s cousin), accusing them of usurping the power of the president, was last seen publicly with President Muhammadu Buhari at the formal launch of her 500-member women & youth themed campaign structure inside the presidential villa on January 3, 2019.

It is gathered from two sources that Mrs. Buhari is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed ailment in a hospital in Germany.

Her spokesman, Suleiman Haruna in a phone conversation with tried to downplay talks of her ailment and absence from the campaign trail, insisting that Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of the Vice President and others in her team have been campaigning hard despite her unusual hiatus.

“Mrs Buhari delegates tasks when necessary and her absence from public events does not mean she is ill or indisposed. Her team, led by the wife of the Vice President has been representing her at campaign events and rooting for support for the president and the party. So I don’t know why people are saying she is not well because of that,” Suleiman said.

He however declined to categorically speak on Mrs. Buhari whereabouts or state of health citing security reasons when we pressed further.