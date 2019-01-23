Ooni To Host First Yoruba Speaking International Olorisa Leaders’ Conference

Arole Oduduwa and Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwus, Ojaja II is set to host the first Yoruba Speaking International Olorisa Leaders’ Conference slated to hold at Ile-Ife from Thursday 24th to Saturday 26th of January 2019.

The spiritual and cultural event that was commanded by Ooni Ogunwusi who doubles as the Co-Chairman of National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria(NCTRN).

It also has the consent of the Alaafin of Oyo, who is the Permanent Chairman of Oyo State Council of Obas, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Lamidi Adeyemi (III)

and enjoys the endorsement of the Federal Republic of Nigeria through the Honourable Minister, Ministry of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

It is scheduled to commence on Thursday with the arrival of traditional rulers and spiritual leaders from Yorubaland to be followed by the conference which holds on Friday, 25th January, 2019, by 10am-4pm, at Oduduwa Hall, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State, Nigeria, followed by a reception at the Ooni’s Palace. While the closing session holds on Saturday 26th 2019 at the Ife Grand Resorts, Ile-Ife.

During the event, Yoruba speaking leading practitioners of ancient Orisa traditions in Ile Ife and Yorubaland will present their commendations & concerns to facilitate a strategic direction for international development as being advocated by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Ooni Ogunwusi wishes to invite important dignitaries across the world, particularly, promoters of the rich cultural values of the Yoruba nation, as laid down by Oduduwa, to the iconic conference.

Delegates during the conference will reflect on the era of Ooni Sir Adesoji Adérèmí, Ooni Sijuade and that of Ooni Ogunwusi in order to facilitate a strategic spiritual direction for the Yoeruba race.

Spiritual & Traditional Leaders are coming from Abidjan, Porto Novo, Mauritania whilst Non Yoruba Practitioners from Trinidad & Tobago have forwarded Commendations & concerns to be considered. It is being coordinated by the UK based Erelu of Ode-Remo in Ogun state, Nigeria, Hon. Mrs Alderman Lola Ayonrinde.

