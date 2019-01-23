DELTA GOVERNORSHIP: Okowa’s Ambition Receives Boost, Gets YDP Endorsement

The second term ambition of the incumbent governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, has received boost following his endorsement by of the rival political party, Young Democratic Party (YDP), in the state which has thumbed up for his reelection come 2nd March, 2019.

The State Chairman of the party, Barr Festus Ofume, who doubles as the party’s Governorship candidate for the 2019 election, revealed that Dr Okowa has done well and deserves a second tenure.

The party, Barr Ofume, said came to the resolution after it rose from a high level meeting with its executives and stakeholders in the state.

Addressing the press at the party’s secretariat in Asaba, Barr Ofume who made the resolution public said that the YDP has decided to drop its governorship ambition for the general interest of all Deltans.

Hear him: “Having carefully analyzed the SMART Agenda of the present government, led by Sen (Dr) Okowa which has witnessed massive development and empowerment programmes across the state, there has arisen the need for continuity of such goodwill”.

The gubernatorial candidate of YDP who came from the same Ika Federal constituency with Okowa stressed that, going by what is happening in the state in terms of development, it is a testament that indeed prosperity has come to Delta State.

On the need for equity and equal representation, it was resolved that since Delta Central did eight years, Delta South did same, then it’s only fair and equitable that the people of Delta North be given the opportunity to steer the affairs of this state for another four years.

The YDP, therefore, agreed that since Gov Okowa has done well by performing way above expectations, the YDP has endorsed him as a candidate from Delta North to complete the good work he has started which is aimed at transforming the state.

On his part, the YDP House of Assembly candidate for Ughelli South Constituency, Mr. Kuebubola Evuarherhe, who spoke on behind of the party’s House of Assembly candidates, also stressed that His Excellency, Sen (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa has done extraordinarily well in his first term in office, it’s not just about the gigantic completed projects around the state but the standard and quality, he has made the job easier for the next governor, come 2023.

“Any gubernatorial candidate from Delta Central and South should pocket his or her ambition and support the Delta North preferred candidate in the person of Sen (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa.

“As a fall out of this, the Young Democratic Party will put all her support behind Governor Okowa to ensure his return to Government House, come in May 29, 2019.

“We urge all Governorship candidates of other political parties in the state to throw their weight behind the candidacy of Gov Okowa the same way Barr Festus Ofume, the YDP Governorship candidate and his party have done”, the party stressed.