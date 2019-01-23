Go Peacefully, Abe Admonishes Akwa Ibom Governor

...Describes Ekere as a man with Midas Touch

Senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe has admonished Ubong Udom Emmanuel, Governor of Akwa Ibom State to leave office peacefully instead of fighting to get a second term as the people are determined to have a new future in APC.

Even as he described Obong Nsima Ekere as a man with the Midas Touch.

Abe, who spoke at the official flag-off ceremony of Nsima Ekere Governorship campaign popularly called, 'ONE' at Uyo Township Stadium on Monday said, 'it will do the governor a lot of good to leave without making trouble.'

"I want to appeal to the outgoing governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency, Mr. Udom Emmanuel to please go peacefully, don't make any trouble, don't make any noise; your tenure has expired and the people are determined to have a new future in APC”.

Senator Abe who eulogized Obong Nsima Ekere as he said, "Obong Ekere lived and worked in Rivers State, and I have come to give you his testimonial so that his people will know how he lived with Rivers people and how he performed. On every side, I want to tell you that his marks are excellent”.

“While he was in Rivers State as an Estate Surveyor, he worked hard, he was honest, he left a reputation for integrity in business that is second to none, and indeed his firm of Estate Surveyor and Values; Ekere and Associates is a household name in Rivers State and in Nigeria for integrity, for hard-work, for honesty, and performance.

"He is a man that has a Midas Touch; everything he touches, he turns it to gold. He is the outgoing Managing Director of NDDC, all across Akwa Ibom today; you see projects being completed by NDDC. Na lie? Before, NDDC projects were always been abandoned”.

“Today, that man with Midas Touch is here to turn things around positively, and when he becomes governor, the same touch is what he will bring to Akwa Ibom State”.

While thanking Senator Godswill Akpabio, former governor of the state, Abe urged the people to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming general elections, stating; "You cannot be in opposition; you must be with the National," he added.

January 23, 2019.