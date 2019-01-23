Re-Re: "Letter to President Buhari: Save Our Souls in Ogun State"

We the under listed civil society organizations attention has been drawn to a paid advertorial in page 44 of The Nation newspaper of Monday 14th January 2109 by the Ogun state government and signed by the Secretary to the state government with the above headline in reaction to our petition as published by same newspaper in the Friday January 11, 2019 edition, to President Buhari on the worsening state of security which has been amplified through acts of commission or omission by statements credited to Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

We find it laughable and preposterous that rather than address the potent threat to life and property of citizens as enunciated in our petition and which have been widely acknowledged even in media reportage, the state government resorted to attacking our organization by claiming that we are faceless civil society organizations that are unknown to residents of the state.

What a pity and shame that a government that swore on oath to protect life and property of citizens, can be so petty and irresponsible to resort to name calling when she is shirking not only in it's constitutional responsibility, but also allegedly complicit in violating the laws of the land.

If we may ask, when did the Ogun state government take an inventory of civil society organizations in the state to know those that are known or unknown to residents of the state? And even if the state government has a data of civil society organizations known and unknown to residents of the state, is that the subject of discourse when a serious issue of threat to public peace and order is on the front burner?

With the manner of response by the Ogun state government, one is not disappointed that the state government has behaved true to type as a government that has no regard for its constitutional responsibility for the security of life and property of citizens.

It's also unfortunate that the Ogun state government is detached from the reality of the sanctity of human life which is a global phenomenon, if not, they wouldn't have behaved irresponsibly by resort to name calling.

However, we must confess that like the Ogun state government asserted in the said advertorial, we have been sponsored on this hatchet job by our non negotiable commitment to ensure the safety of the people of Ogun state before, during and after the 2019 general elections and would not abandon this patriotic assignment because of blackmail and name calling until those charged with the constitutional responsibility of maintaining law and order, allow peace to reign supreme in Ogun state for the benefit of all, irrespective of political affiliations and tendencies.

Thank you.

Yours Faithfully,

Signed.

Nelson Ekujumi,

National Coordinator,

Committee for the Protection of Peoples Mandate (CPPM)

Barr. Olayinka Ola-Daniels

National Coordinator

Legal Minds Forum (LMF)