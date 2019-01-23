Okowa Spends About N20 Billion On Aides Yearly, Esanubi Alleges

Governorship Candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), in the gubernatorial race in Delta State, Comrade Frank Ufuoma Esanubi, alleged that the incumbent governor of the state, Ifeanyi Okowa, spends about N20 billion yearly on over 3, 000 political aides to the detriment of Deltans.

He made the allegation in the late hours of Tuesday at a press conference in Asaba, stating that his government if elected would change the narrative and give a better deal to Deltans through job creation.

“The current government has over 3, 000 political aides who are doing practically nothing and adding zero value to the economy of Delta state order than being prepared to make sure that they rig their polling units and wards during the elections that is coming up but we are going to scrap that idea of having over 3, 000 plus political aides which is robbing the state about N18 to N20 billion to maintain on a yearly basis”, he vowed.

He accused the state governor of allowing industries in the state to lay fallow without making frantic efforts in reviving them while others left, “all the Delta State government did was to sit down and watch while jobs of Delta state indigenes are been taking away”, he lamented.

The AAC governorship candidate challenged the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Campaign Council to make public its pool of funds and spending, saying instead of the Okowa-led administration to graduate job-givers, it turns out job-seekers due to the continuous falling of educational standard in the state.

He regretted that despite power plants spread across the state, the issue of epileptic power supply is still been experienced, “we are going to have a Delta State own power plants. As far as Delta State is concern, we are going to generate about 1000 MW of power in two years which we are not going to send to the national grid”, explaining that locally consumed power is called enbended power supply.