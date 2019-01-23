Nnamdi Kanu: Atiku justified my claim that current Buhari is Jubrin

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has reacted as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar described President Muhammadu Buhari as a fake Fulani man.

Kanu said the remark by the PDP presidential candidate laid credence to his earlier claim that Buhari was Jubril of Sudan.

Addressing PDP supporters in Jigawa on Tuesday, Abubakar, said Buhari was not ”a full-fledged Fulani man because he cannot speak Fulfulde .”

”A real Fulani man would not drag his followers into extreme poverty like what is happening under the APC administration,” Abubakar had said.

However, the IPOB leader wondered why Buhari could no longer express himself fluently in Fulfude.

In a tweet, Kanu wrote: “Yesterday, Atiku Abubakar confirmed that the current @NGRPresident (Jubril) is a fake Fulani man because he cannot speak Fulfulde.

“Late Buhari took pride in speaking Fulfude (his mother-tongue) fluently, how come this man from Sudan is making a fool of everyone?