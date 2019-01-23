How T.b. Joshua, Father Mbaka, Bishop Kukah’s Prayers Saved Me During Kidnap Ordeal – Mike Ozekhome

Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN, the firebrand lawyer and human rights activist, has testified that the prayers of men of God were instrumental to his safe release from the den of kidnappers after his high-profile incarceration in 2013.



In his ‘Hard Facts’ column in the Daily Sun of Wednesday 23rdJanuary 2019, Ozekhome publicly thanked Bishop Matthew Kukah, Father Mbaka and Prophet T.B. Joshua for their prayers and spiritual support during his lengthy ordeal.

“When I was kidnapped on August 22, 2013, this dear friend of mine (Bishop Kukah) came out smoking, with a powerful public press release that tormented my kidnappers to no end. They told me so. I was told that Mbaka also specifically prayed for my release,” he penned in the column.

Ozekhome then explained how the well-known Pastor of The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), T.B. Joshua, even went as far as visiting his distraught family in Lagos to assure them of his impending release.

“Prophet T.B. Joshua that I have never met till now drove to my Lagos home, specifically to pray with my family. He predicted that I would be released unhurt. That came to pass, like Kukah and Mbaka did. I thank them all.”

Ozekhome‘s kidnapping and eventual release garnered significant media attention in Nigeria. Wanted criminal and kidnapping kingpin, Kelvin Prosper Oniarah, was finally arrested by a combined security team of the Nigerian Army and DSS operatives and charged with masterminding the abduction.

SOURCE: Sun News Online - https://www.sunnewsonline.com/of-false-prophets-and-fake-prophesies-3/