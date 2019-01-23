Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole Commends Troops Doggedness In Yobe

Troops of 27 Task Force Brigade, Operation LAFIYA DOLE and Nigerian Army Special Forces School, have been commended for their doggedness and decisiveness in inflicting maximum casualty on suspected Boko Haram terrorists who attempted to launch an attack on a military base in Buni Yadi, on 20th January 2019.

A statememt issued Wednesday by the Assistant Director Army Public Relations, Headquarters Sector 2, Operation LAFIYA DOLE Theater Command Maiduguri, Lieutenant Njoka Irabor said the Acting Commander Sector 2, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Brigadier General Mohammed Dala, made this commendation during an interactive session with the gallant troops who were in high spirit and battle ready to crush any incursion by Boko Haram terrorists.

Brigadier General Dala, who was highly elated with the performance of the troops and the level of casualty inflicted on the terrorist, reiterated the need for such combat feat to be sustained through more proactive efforts such as ambushes and clearance operations.

The Sector Commander further reassured the troops of the unrelenting effort and commitment of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General TY Buratai in giving them all the necessary resources, assuring that issues of troops welfare will always be accorded the desired attentio.

He also sued for the steadfastness of the troops, saying that, “your sacrifices to this nation at this time is highly required now, like never before”.

The Sector Commander further hailed the troops for their combat readiness that ensured the timely crushing of the Boko Haram criminal elements and for defending the military base, which has cumulated in the peaceful atmosphere witnessed during the visit of the President, Commander-in-chief, Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to Yobe state yesterday.

He further charged the troops to maintain the high spirit of fighting displayed in inflicting maximum casualty on the Boko Haram terrorist who attempted an attack on the military base.