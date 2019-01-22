Ekiti PDP mocks Osinbajo, Fayemi over TraderMoni, Says; "Vice President Helping Buhari To reloot Abacha loot"

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has described as laughable, the decision of the State Governor, Kayode Fayemi to take Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to the State Pavilion in Ado Ekiti yesterday, for what it called "indirect relooting of the recovered Abacha loot through the TraderMoni scheme" instead of the usual markets, saying; "Fayemi must be afraid of being booed by the market people in the presence of the Vice President as they have done to him before."

Director of Media and Publicity of the Atiku/Obi PDP Presidential Campaign Council in Ekiti State, Lere Olayinka, said in a release on Tuesday that Fayemi must be ashamed that he could not take the Vice President to the markets in Ado and Ikere Ekiti for fair of being humiliated by the market people.

Olayinka, who said traders at Oja Bisi in Ado Ekiti chanted Osoko (Fayose's nickname) the first time Fayemi visited Oja Bisi in Ado Ekiti, added that; "the Vice President should ask Fayemi why he chose the pavilion instead of Oja Bisi in Ado Ekiti or Elegberun Market in Ikere Ekiti."

He described Fayemi as "an unwanted governor who after assuming office through dubious means opted to compound his rejection by the people by ruling Ekiti State like a diaspora governor."

Olayinka said; "Everywhere the Vice President went to share his N10,000 for votes under the guise of TraderMoni, he went to the market. So why didn't he go to the market in Ekiti? The reason is simple, the market people would have booed him alongside Fayemi as they have done to him before."

While reiterating that the recovered Abacha loot was being relooted by the Buhari led government through the TraderMoni scheme, Olayinka said; "No responsible government will send its Vice President to the market to share say N10 million to 1,000 traders at N10,000 each while spending over N25 million on maintenance of presidential jet as well as allowances for himself, aides, protocols, security and others just to share about N10 million.”

He said " If not because of their intention to reloot the Abacha loot and convert it to the funding of the President's reelection, the federal government would have adopted the YouWin Programme and also focused on youths in technology development instead of going from one market to the other to share money that cannot be audited.

"Why didn't they take records of beneficiaries, take them through Biometric and pay the money to their bank accounts so that the disbursement can be traced and properly audited?

"The painful fact is that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Pastor is helping President Buhari to reloot the recovered Abacha loots through the TraderMoni Scheme.