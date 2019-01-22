Oranmiyan Worldwide Foundation seeks media support for APC government, blasts Obasanjo over comments on Buhari

A sociopolitical group, Oranmiyan Worldwide Foundation has sought the support of the media for All Progressive Congress (APC) governments in Osun state and in the country as a whole.

The Director General of Oranmiyan Worldwide Foundation, Mr Sadiq Olajide Moruf during a courtesy visit to Osun NUJ Correspondents chapel urged journalists to assist the APC governments at state and federal levels to succeed.

"We came to the correspondents chapel to cement our relationship with you. The Oranmiyan Worldwide Foundation is a sociopolitical group and we are promoting good government for the benefit of the people."

"Our founder, Mr Rauf Aregbesola led this state for eight years and he didn't disappoint us. He performed well and he did great. We are proud of him. We are happy that he is succeeded by a man who is also going to do well, Governor Gboyega Oyetola. We seek the support of the media for Oyetola to be successful in his efforts to take the state to greater heights."

The group faulted the recent statements by the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on the administration of President Muhammad Buhari, the last governorship election in Osun State and the forthcoming general election among others.

Director General of Oranmiyan Worldwide Foundation, Sadiq Olajide Moruf (middle) and Olaniyi Ajibola on his right side.

Sadiq urged Nigerians not to take Obasanjo very serious, saying that the former president is getting old and that age is telling on him.

His words " Baba Obasanjo was only expressing himself and its normal since there is freedom of expression. But please, don't take Baba Obasanjo serious, he's old and senile. We should understand the plight of Chief Obasanjo. Old age is worrying Baba now and he's no longer himself. Otherwise, how can he compare Presidnet Muhammadu Buhari's administration with the late Sanni Abacha's regime."

The new Chairman of the chapel, Mr Olaniyi Ajibola in his remarks said Orimiyan Worldwide Foundation is a reputable organization and that the DG of the group is a well known comrade. He therefore assured him and the entire members of the Oranmiyan Worldwide Foundation of the cooperation of the newsmen.