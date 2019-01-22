Obasanjo plus Atiku equals zero: Oshiomhole

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole lambasted former Nigerian leader Olusegun Obasanjo and the PDP candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, saying their political machinations will boil to nought.

“Obasanjo and Atiku equal zero”, Oshiomhole, speaking in Hausa and English, told a crowded rally of the APC in Damaturu, Yobe state on Monday.

Obasanjo incurred Oshiomhole's anger following the letter he wrote on Sunday, accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of planning to rig the elections and even likening the government to Abacha's.

He urged the Yobe voters to ignore Obasanjo as he was the father of corruption, who tried to bribe the National Assembly to elongate his two term-tenure.

“When President Buhari said Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would take charge of his campaign, it was a statement of modesty to show there are other capable people within the party.

“But the opposition twisted it. When they started seeing many people at the rallies, they complained again”, he said.

He urged voters to ignore Obasanjo's recent comment and vote all APC candidates, from the 16 February election.

He said under Buhari, Nigeria will grow to realise its potential as the greatest Africa nation on the continent. (NAN)