1 hour ago | General News

Buhari sacks Bichi Baffa as TETFund Executive Secretary, replaces him with Bogoro

By The Rainbow
President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Dr. Bichi Baffa as the Executive Secretary (ES) of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

It is widely believed that Baffa's sack reportedly resulted from his misunderstanding with the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, over TETFund's 2019 intervention in Nigerian institutions.

He was said to have also ran into troubles with unnamed persons over his open involvement in Kano state politics.

According to SUN Newspapers, the sacked Executive Secretary has now been replaced with a former ES of the Fund, Prof. Elias Suleiman Bogoro.


