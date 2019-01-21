Justice Walter Onnoghen: Abuja High Court Stops Fed Govt,, AGF From Removing The CJN

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday granted an order of interim injunction restraining President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF from removing the CJN from office pending the hearing and determination of the suit filed by Action Peoples Party.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, who made the ruling at the hearing of the case, adjourned the hearing of the motion on notice to the 29th of January.

The judge ordered all parties to maintain the status quo ante.