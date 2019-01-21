Massive crowds greet Buhari in Maiduguri rally .. As Borno PDP Chieftains defect to APC

There was massive turn out of persons from the roads to inside and outside the Ramat square where President Muhammadu Buhari led his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, to hold a Presidential rally in Maiduguri on Monday. A sea of persons climbed pavilions ‎after occupying seats and spaces in the large venue that is said to be four times the size of the Eagle square in Abuja.

President Buhari arrived Maiduguri minutes after 10 am ‎and was received by Governor Kashim Shettima in company of former Governors and national assembly members. The President drove to the Shehu's palace for homage before arriving the Ramat square. APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, co-chairman of the party's presidential campaign council, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other members of the council, led by the Director General and Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi were at the campaign rally.

After a welcome address by the state chairman of the party, Ali Bukar Dalori , Governor Kashim Shettima said in his remarks, that Borno is a natural home of Buhari as he has always won most votes. The Governor said stakeholders of the party were determined to ensure Borno falls amongst states that will give the President the highest votes in February.

In a separate remarks, Bola Tinubu, Adams Oshiomhole and Rotimi Amaechi commended the crowd in Maiduguri saying they were upbeat that Buhari was going to be reelected.

One of the high points of the event was the symbolic presentation of APC flag to the party's governorship candidate in Borno, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

An elated President Buhari thanked the people of Borno for turning out in high number.

Meanwhile, some key figures of the PDP amongst them former Governor of Borno, Mohammed Goni and some other chieftains were formerly received into the APC. A spokesman on their behalf said the defection marked the burial of PDP in Borno.