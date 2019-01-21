Boko Haram Insurgents Attack Buni-Yadi Ahead Of Buhari’s Visit To Yobe State

As President Muhammadu Burari visits Yobe and Borno states on Monday for Presidential campaign 20I9 elections, a suspected Boko Haram terrorists have launched fresh attack on 27 Task Force Brigade, Buni-Yadi, Gujba LG of Yobe State located at about 60 Kilometers away from Damaturu, theYobe State Capital which is also opposite Military Special Forces Training School.

A resident, Mohammed Kachallah said the bokk Haram insurgents came into the town in the late evening in 4 trucks loaded with fighters and arms. Others numbering over a hundred were on motorcycle bikea and buses through Goniri town axis around 5:45 pm shooting sporadically before entering the town shouting slogan, "Allahu Akbar"..

Some of the residents said on phone that, many residents of Buni-Gari ran into the bushes and neaghbouring towns and villages for safety.

A resident who ran for safety , Adamu Gonimii said, "the boko haram insurgents actually entered the town with heavy weapons and started shooting from all directions.

"They scared us and caused confusion all over the town and people started running for their lives to unknown destinations. Seems some ran to nearby villages and towns including Buni Gari" Adamu said

Anoother resident, Mala Kalla, said that, the NAF Air Strike fighter jet areal supported by Fighter Jet responded on time and assisted greatly to the ground troops and within an hour, the insurgents were gun down".

" If not, going by the number of the boko Haram insurgents, the attack could not have been repeled but the military this time around did their best to control the situation and we are grateful and still prayerful for the safety and protection we enjoy", Kalla said.

Military and other security agencies were yet to issue any press statement on the said attack or give out causality figures in the attack