Breaking: Governors Forum Floats New Campaign Group For Buhari.

The Nigerian Governors Forum has floated an Independent Campaign Team to support the efforts of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, towards ensuring the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari come February 16, 2019.

At an ongoing Press Conference at the National Press Centre, the group which has amonng his leaders, Human Rights Lawyer and former National Secretary of the Labour Party, Dr Kayode Ajulo said the group's campaign will be built around the States and supported by the Governors, under the able leadership of Alhaji AbdulAzeez Yari Abubakar, Chairman NGF.

Read full Statement below.

BEING THE TEXT OF A PRESS CONFERENCE ADDRESSED BY FORWARD WITH BUHARI, AN INDEPENDENT CAMPAIGN TEAM FOR THE REELECTION OF PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI HELD TODAY MONDAY 21st JANUARY 2019 AT THE NATIONAL PRESS CENTRE, RADIO HOUSE ABUJA

Gentlemen of the Press,

Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen

“Every generation, must out of relative obscurity, discover its mission, either to fulfil, or betray it”---Frantz Fanon

We welcome you all, to this historic Press Conference, as we gather here today, to fulfil one of the mission of our generation, in our determination, to ensure, that we move Nigeria forward, and build an enduring legacy for our children and grandchildren.

We are an Independent Campaign Platform aimed at aggressively taking the advocacy for the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari to the grassroots across the 36 States of the federation and the FCT.

Our campaign will be built around the States and supported by the Governors, under the able leadership of Alhaji AbdulAzeez Yari Abubakar, Chairman NGF.

Today, we have come together, to tell the world, of our determination, to sustain the ongoing socio political and economic revolution that is presently moving our country Nigeria, to forward with Buhari to the Next Level. Our coming together, is to galvanize the support of all well-meaning Nigerians, continue to build a country that represents our shared aspiration, a country that belongs to all, irrespective of an individual economic or social status and not just the a very few and a country where institutions are allowed to work.

As we approach the 2019 Presidential election, Nigerians are confronted with an opportunity to decide on whether to move backward, or endure and sustain the momentum that already started making impact on our journey. No doubt, our being here today is not to focus too much about our past as Nigerians, but to focus on what we desire for this country. That future of this great country will be greatly determined by the decisions that we make as a people, come February 16, 2019. It is on this basis, that we have invited you here today, to inform you that we are ready to move Nigeria FORWARD WITH BUHARI. We have come to make it as clear as possible as to why we are mobilizing the support of Nigerians, for President Muhammadu Buhari, and why Nigerians should elect him as our President again.

The 2019 Presidential election is about the needs of Nigerians. And there is no doubt in our minds that, as we head into this election, President Muhammadu Buhari will no doubt remains the best man for the job of moving this country forward, hence our decision to move FORWARD WITH BUHARI.

President Buhari has demonstrated, what he understands what we must do to fix our country for the ordinary citizens to enjoy, from a tradition that once made the majority of our people to live in abject poverty, while a very few enjoyed our commonwealth.

This election is about which candidate will sustain the war against corruption in our country. It is about a government that will invest in our education, a government that will secure our country from internal and external aggressions, a government that will empower our rural dwellers, a government that shares the aspiration of our people irrespective of their religions or tribes, a government with human face and that will provide a more united nation.

This campaign is about moving Nigeria towards universal health care and reducing the number of people who do not have access to healthcare in our country.

President Muhammadu Buhari understands that something is very wrong when the very rich become richer while many others are working longer hours are getting poorer. This election is about the millions of our young people, who are leaving the Higher Institutions without jobs, many others who cannot afford to go to school and the need for this country to have a well educated population.

This time is very crucial for our great country, this election must be about bringing our people together, not dividing us further. President Buhari understands that our diversity is one of our greatest strengths.

This press conference will be incomplete, without sharing with you once again, the assurance of what tomorrow hold for our country, as already pledged by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr. President has restated, that the next four years will be quite significant for our country. Nigeria is faced with a choice to keep building a new Nigeria, making a break from its tainted past which favored an opportunistic few. “Our choices will shape, our economic security and our future prosperity. Nigeria, more than ever before, needs a stable and people-focused government to move the agenda for our country forward. Four years ago, President Buhari promised Nigerians real change in what we do and how we do it. He has worked hard to fulfil these promises and while the road may have been difficult, over the last three and half years, he has laid a solid foundation for a strong, stable and prosperous country for the majority of our people.

Foundational work is not often visible, neither is it glamorous but it is vital in achieving the kind of country we desire. Judging by the prior depth of decay, deterioration and despair that Nigeria had sank into, we are certain that these past few years have put us in good stead to trudge onto the Next Level of building an even stronger nation for our people.

Long live Federal Republic of Nigeria

Long Live Forward With Buhari Team.