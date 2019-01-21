IEDPU urges immediate restoration of power supply to the affected parts of Ilorin

The Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union(IEDPU) has appealed to the management of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company(IBEDC) to ensure the immediate restoration of qualitative power supply to her customers,particularly those connected to the Oloje and Pakata Feeders of the Baboko Business Hub in Ilorin.

The Union stated this in a press statement signed by her National Publicity Secretary,Mr.Abubakar Sidiq Imam,and made available to newsmen in Ilorin over the weekend.

The Union regretted the continuous inconveniences suffered by her constituents inhabiting Oloje,Alore,Adeta,Pakata,Ogidi,Anifowoshe and many other parts of the traditional segments of the state capital since December last year.

Mr.Imam noted that members of the affected sub-communities had been experiencing unimaginable difficulties in their socio-economic activities, most of which are being hindered by the prolong and "seemingly neglected" blackout.

The Union further stated that lives and properties of the affected people are also being needlessly exposed to danger possed by the activities of criminal elements who are hiding under the cover of the "imposed darkness" to perpetuate various acts of criminality on the law-abiding indigenes and residents of those places.

The Union also called on the Kwara State Government and the Federal Government not to gloss-over the matter but ensure that the Power Distribution Company abide by the terms of agreement as regard service delivery with a view to putting an immediate stop to the unacceptable perennial intermittent and outrightly unjustifiable ceasation of power supply to the good people of Ilorin Emirate.

Abubakar S.Imam mnipr

Nat.Pub.Secretary,