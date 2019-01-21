Atiku Names 30 Corrupt People Working With Buhari

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has listed 30 "corrupt" persons working with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The list was released on Sunday, by Phrank Shaibu, Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public Communications.

He noted that while most are members of the party, others ran to the party to seek refuge from anti-graft agencies.

He named prominent members of the APC like Bola Tinubu, former Lagos State governor and National Leader of the APC; Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari; Adams Oshiomhole, former Governor of Edo State and National Chairman of the APC; Abdullahi Adamu, a serving senator and former Governor of Nasarawa State; Babachir Lawal, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF); Folarin Coker, Lagos socialite and Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC); Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information.

The list also featured Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff; Senator Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation (Aviation); Aisha Buhari, wife of the president; Adedayo Thomas, the Executive Director, National Film and Video Censors Board; Adamu Muazu, former Governor of Bauchi State; Iyiola Omisore, former Osun State Deputy Governor; Abdulrasheed Maina, former Pensions Board boss; Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, former Minister of State for Defence, and Orji Uzor Kalu, former Governor of Abia State.

The statement also listed Governor Isa Yuguda of Bauchi State; Senator Godswill Akpabio; Vice President Yemi Osibanjo; Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State; Alhaji Seminu Turaki, a two-term former Governor of Jigawa State; Alhaji Junaid Abdullahi, in-law to President Buhari, who is the Executive Secretary, Border Communities Development Agency (BDCA); Alhaji Aliyu Wammako, a former governor, who is currently in charge of Buhari’s campaign in Sokoto State; Hope Uzodinma, the APC governorship candidate in Imo State; Rotimi Amaechi, serving Minister of Transportation and Director-General of the Buhari Campaign Organisation, and Alhaji Abdul'aziz Yari, Governor of Zamfara State.

Others are Maikanti Baru, the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and Ayodele Oke, the suspended Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).