Baro Port Commissioned By President Buhari [Photos]

President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend commissioned the Baro River Port in Niger State. The port, which cost N6 billion is said to be equipped with a mobile harbour crane, a reach stacker, three fork lifts and a transit shed.

A Chinese firm, CGCC Global Project Nigeria Limited got the contract for the job.

President Buhari in his remark at the commissioning said the port will enhance intermodal transportation connectivity in the country.

The President said has personal attachment to the Baro port, noting that he assisted in the design of the port when he was Chairman of the defunct Petroluem Trust Fund (PTF) under later dictator, General Sani Abacha.

He promised that his administration would do more if re-elected into office during the forthcoming elections, especially in rehabilitating roads leading to the port.

The President said the port would reduce pressure of big trucks on roads and create huge employment opportunities for Nigerians adding that it will also help decongest other ports in the country.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi commended the president for his insistence on completion of abandoned projects in the country.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Managing Director of NIWA, Sen. Olorunnimbe Mamora, who expressed delight that the new port was completed under the present administration, said Baro port was the first colonial port in the country.

He said the port is a veritable outlet to ensure transportation of goods, services and passengers in the country adding that it will also help in the creation of intermodal transportation system across the country.

