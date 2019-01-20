Borno Declares Monday Free Working Day To Give Buhari an amiable Welcome

The Borno state Commissioner of Home Affairs, Infoemation and. Culture, Dr. Mohammed Bulama has announced that the state government declared Monday, 21st January 2019 as free working day to welcome President Muhammad Buhari to the state .

The statement read in qiute: "This is to notify the general public that due to the one day visit of His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to Maiduguri, the State Capital, tomorrow Monday, 21st January 2019, is hereby declared a public holiday in the entire State.

"This is to enable all the good people of Borno State, including workers in both the public and private sectors as well as students to, as usual, troop out in large numbers to welcome Mr. President to the State.

'Insha Allah work resumes on Tuesday, 22nd January, 2019”.