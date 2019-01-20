Troops Kill 2 Bhts , Rescue 2 Women, Recover Rifles, Ammunition And Mobile Phones In Borno

Troops of 112 Task Force Battalion conducting clearance operation in the general area of Zaza, Kajeri Maye, and Kajeri Mai Burem villages of Mafa Local Government Area of Borno state have killed two Boko Haram terrorists in an encounter that ensued on Saturday 19 January 2018.

The terrorists who had infiltrated Kajeri Maye village to unleash mayhem on the communities ran out of luck, as the vigilant troops projected their clearance operation to the village and fiercely engaged the terrorists in combat, killing two of them.

A statement issued Sunday by Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command, Operation LAFIYA DOLE headquarters Maiduguri said during the operation, the gallant troops rescued two women who had been held hostage by the terrorists and have since handed them over to officials of Mafa Internally Displaced Persons Camp.

The troops also recovered one primed 36 Hand Grenade, 2 Dane Guns,1 Locally fabricated short barrel gun, 2 Mobile phones,1 Ak 47 rifle magazine,17 rounds of Anti Aircraft gun ammunition, 27 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition and 22 rounds of 7.62 mm NATO ammunition.

Curently, the troops are on the trail of those Boko Haram elements who escaped the onslaught, as they continue with the clearance operations to seek out and destroy any existing terrorists' camp in the general area.