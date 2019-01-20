Remain apolitical, troops urged as NDA holds its annual Social Activities

Former Deputy commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy, AVM Abba Zannah (Rtd), on Saturday advised officers, soldiers and cadets of the institution to remain apolitical in the discharge of their duties, especially as the country inches towards the 2019 general elections.

AVM Zannah who was the Special guest of honour at the Nigerian Defence Academy Social Activities, gave the advice in his remarks in Afaka campus, urging them to safeguard the integrity of the the Armed Forces.

He implored them to always adhere strictly to their “code of conduct by being disciplined, loyal, diligent, neutral and above all to remain apolitical in this period of politicking.

“For those of you who may be called upon to support civil authority in any form, I advise that you stick to your rules of engagement and exercise discretion and good judgement, safeguard the integrity of the Armed Forces of Nigeria” he said.

AVM Zannah commended the staff of NDA for their sacrifices and urged them to continue to put in their best for the attainment of the Academy’s mission, especially as the nation’s security is being threatened by different kinds of challenges.

“As the primary military institution that trains our future military leaders, your contribution to national security requires no emphasis”

He however commended the officers, soldiers, academic and non-academic staff of the institution for a wonderful display of Nigerian cultural heritage.

In his remarks, the commandant of the Academy, Maj Gen Adeniyi Oyebade said it is a tradition of Nigerian military to organise social activities to mark end of training year, for all its personnel to get together and socialise with families and friends.

While thanking all officers, soldiers, civilian staff and cadets of NDA for their efforts in ensuring that the event was a success, he commended them for job well done in the year 2018, urging them to put in more effort this year.

“Last year when I met the Chief Of Defence Staff to brief him of our activities, he was happy and told us to redouble our efforts,” said Gen Oyebade.

He however urged all and sundry not to forget officers and soldiers who paid supreme price in defending the country.

“We should always reach out to the widows. Non of the widows will lack the support needed. We shall do everything to ensure that they did not feel the absence and demise of their husbands who served the country tirelessly.

He also assured that the children of the deceased soldiers and officers will be adequately taken care of.

The event witnessed massive turnout by families of officers, soldiers and civilian staff of the institution, where various individuals and groups were given opportunity to display their cultural dances and local dishes.

Abubakar Abdullahi

Major

Academy Public Relations Officer

20 January 2019