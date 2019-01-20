US warns of plan by Boko Haram to carry out terrorist attacks to disrupt 2019 elections

The United States has warned of an increased threat by Book Haram to carry out terrorist attacks in Nigeria especially in the run-up to 2019 general elections.

The deadly group plan to attack public places such as markets, hotels and malls, which are areas of potential huge casualties.

In a Security Alert issued on Friday, Jan. 18, via its website, in Nigeria, the US noted that “there is an increase in ISIS propaganda videos specifically directed to Nigeria and the ongoing civil unrest in Borno state and the Northeast.”

In the alert, US warns that ISIS West Africa (ISWA) and Boko Haram have both stated their plans “to disrupt the upcoming 2019 presidential elections by conducting attacks on Nigerian Security and infrastructure, as well as places of gathering such as markets, hotels, and malls.”

It did not however give any specific threat information.

The warning issued at the US Embassy, Nigeria cautioned American citizens in the country to be security conscious giving out contact numbers for the citizens who might need assistance.

See the full text below:

Security Alert – U.S. Embassy Abuja, Nigeria (January 18, 2019)

Location: Nigeria, Countrywide

Event: There is an increase in ISIS propaganda videos specifically directed to Nigeria and the ongoing civil unrest in Borno state and the Northeast. ISIS West Africa (ISWA) and Boko Haram have both stated they plan to disrupt the upcoming 2019 presidential elections by conducting attacks on Nigerian Security and infrastructure, as well as places of gathering such as markets, hotels, and malls. While we have no specific threat information to the U.S. Embassy or within Nigeria during the election season, U.S. citizens in Nigeria should remember to follow personal security precautions on a regular basis.

Actions to Take:

· Expect additional police and military checkpoints and possible road blocks throughout the country

· Carry proper identification,

· Exercise caution when walking or driving at night

· Review travel routes and times to reduce time and place predictability

· Avoid crowds and demonstrations.

· Be aware of your surroundings

· Keep a low profile

· Stay alert in public places, including schools, hospitals, government facilities, places of worship, tourist locations, and transportation hubs

· Review your personal security plans

· Monitor local media for updates

· Review the Travel Advisory for Nigeria.