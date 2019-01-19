presidential debate: At Last, Atiku Withdraws From Debate, Carpets Buhari

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, has withdrawn from the ongoing presidential debate.

He lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for not attending, insisting there was no point taking part in the debate.

A statement he released reads: “We came here for a Presidential debate, not a candidacy debate, and I, Atiku Abubakar can not challenge or question an administration where the man at the helm of the affairs of the nation is not present to defend himself or his policies.

“After all you cannot shave a man’s head in his absence. I do not believe in attacking a man who is NOT here to defend himself.

“As a leader and former vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, let me first apologise to all Nigerians, my fellow candidates and the moderator for the the APC Presidential Candidates absence in this debate. His non-appearance is a slight on ALL of us and our democracy.

“Secondly, with all due respect to my fellow candidates, Fela Durotoye, Oby Ezekwesili, Kingsley Moghalu and to the moderator and with all apologies to my Fellow Nigerians here and at home expecting an interesting debate, I regret that I will not be able to go on with this debate due to President Buhari’s absence.

“I however challenge the President Buhari to choose a date and time for a debate where he will be present and I will be there, hopefully with the other candidates as well.

“Thank you and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”