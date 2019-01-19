Crescent Varsity matriculates 365

---lauds students' achievements

Crescent University, Abeokuta has matriculated 365 freshers for the 2018/2019 academic session into Bola Ajibola College of Law,College of Information and Communication Technology (CICOT),College of Natural and Applied Sciences (CONAS), College of Arts, Social and Management Sciences (CASMAS) and College of Environmental Sciences (COES).

The Founder and Proprietor, His Excellency, Judge Bola Ajibola acknowledged that the institution prided itself in having more female students, adding that this was not an accident but an evolution to cater for girl education.

Judge Ajibola explained that his interest to give special attention to girl education dates back to his retirement from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and noted that he had already attained age 70 when he obtained the operating license from the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He challenged the male freshers that for the past 14 years of existence of the university, female students had taken the lead as they hit the ground running immediately they got admitted into 100 level.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibraheem Gbajabiamila stressed that "a university matriculation marks the university's formal admission of each student matriculating into the membership of the students' community of a university", adding that any student that had not matriculated was not recognized as a student in a university such as Crescent University.

Describing Crescent University, Abeokuta as a Citadel of Academic and Moral Excellence, Prof. Gbajabiamila counselled the new students to shun vices such as cultism, drug abuse and violence and the could send them away from the institution.

He also advised the matriculating students to be friendly with notice boards, embrace the university dress code, and manage their time effectively.

Gbajabiamila expressed his gratification that more females of the institution bag first class, citing that the best graduating student in the 2018 convocation was Ayokunnumi Tiamiyu, a female graduate, who emerged with a cumulative grade point average of 4.94.