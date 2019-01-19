"There is no division in Southeast PDP", Umahi.

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi has debunked the misconception in many quarters that there is division in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Southeast zone of the country.

The Governor who spoke at Iboko, the council headquarters of Izzi Local Government Area of the State at a rally organised by the party to canvass for support from the people of the area ahead of the general elections said that there is no division in PDP in the Southeast.

Umahi vowed that all PDP candidates in the upcoming general elections would get victory in the region.

"There is no division in southeast PDP. PDP is southeast and Ebonyi State is number one PDP", he declared.

He told the cheering crowd that as the chairman of the PDP presidential campaign in the southeast, he would make the party proud in the upcoming Imo State zonal rally to prove to them he had the capacity to lead the party in the zone.

He also thanked the people of Izzi clan for their support and for donating ten buses to him when they paid him Xmas homage in support of his reelection.

Umahi also said he wants all the gubernatorial candidates of all the political parties and their leaders to face him in a debate, boasting that he had all it takes to box them to the corner.

The governor also charged the people to get their PVCs and be ready to vote PDP candidates; just as he reinstated the commitment of his administration to empower the youths.

The State Chairman of PDP in the state, Barr. Onyekachi Nwebonyi and the National Vice Chairman of the party in the southeast zone, Austin Umahi, commended the people for their support and appealed to them to reelect Umahi and other PDP candidates including Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Also speaking, the director general of Umahi's campaign Organization, Chief Fidelis Nwankwo, who also hails from the area, assured the people that governor Umahi remained a right choice for them, having benefitted so much from his administration.

The rally was graced by a mammoth crowd of PDP supporters.