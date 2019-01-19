AMCON clarifies position on Kanu Nwankwo's Hardley's apartment

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, has refuted reports in the media that if illegally took over Harldey Apartments belonging to former Super Eagles Skipper Kanu Nwankwo.

AMCON in a statement by its head, Corporate Communications, Jude Nwauzor, described the stories “that are sponsored and published in the media to mislead the public and whip up sentiments for Nwankwo Kanu, former Super Eagles player, owner of the property” as inaccurate.

AMCON, said, “AMCON is not in the habit of joining issues with obligors on the pages of the newspapers especially when the matter is in court as in this one. It is noteworthy that similar clarification was made by the Corporation in 2017, when the debtor claimed that AMCON had illegally taken over his hotel. However, as a law abiding recovery agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria, we are at all times guided by the law and would continue to act accordingly irrespective of obligor's social, political or economic status. The public is hereby informed that these stories are meant to instigate sentiments of the media and the public on the true position of the indebtedness of The Hardley Apartments (promoted by Nwankwo Kanu) to the Corporation.”

According to statement, “We also want to put on record that having exhausted all avenues of peaceful resolution as a result of the huge debt; extended so many invitations for discussion, which were turned down, AMCON in 2015 obtained an order from the Federal High Court, which granted the Corporation possession of The Hardley Apartments located at No. 46 Waziri Ibrahim Crescent, Off Elsie Femi – Pearse Crescent, Off Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island in Lagos State, being the asset pledged as collateral for the loan. The procedure was done with the Court bailiff and inventory of property was taken, which did not include any medals as claimed. This order still subsists, pending the determination of the substantive matter. The public should therefore please disregard these misrepresentations as we await the pronouncement of the court on the matter.”