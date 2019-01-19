VIDEO: President Buhari, Again In A Near Slump Situation At Kaduna Rally

President Buhari almost slumped at the Kaduna rally for his 2019 re-election yesterday, few days after a similar incident played out in Kogi State.

According to political columnist, Prof. Farooq Kperogi, Buhari who had a couch as his aid this time is showing signs of ‘dementia’. He wrote as he shared the video;



This happened today in Kaduna during APC's presidential campaign rally. In this video, Buhari slumped helplessly onto the couch. Recall how he also fell in Lokoja. I feel sorry for this man. His motor skills are weak, which is another tell-tale symptom of dementia. #PMBInKaduna pic.twitter.com/heula15y3J — Farooq Kperogi, Ph.D (@farooqkperogi) January 18, 2019