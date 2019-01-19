Atiku Dismisses Bank PHB Allegation As ‘cock and bull story’

The Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abubakar Atiku has described as ‘cock and bull story’, the allegation that he played a role in the collapse of Platinum Habib Bank, Bank PHB.

This is sequel to disclossure by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents on Friday said the government would investigate Atiku’s alleged role in the collapse of former Bank PHB.

According to him the investigation was “following fresh evidence that he (Atiku) benefitted from slush funds that led to the collapse of Bank PHB. ”

But reacting, Atiku in a statement issued by Phrank Shaibu, his special assistant on public communication, challenged the federal government to either prove his alleged corrupt activities, or forever remain quiet.

He stated that the federal government should bury its head in shame having failed to stop him from travelling to the US.