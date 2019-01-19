Goc Applauds Troops For Reclaiming Rann Kala Balge

The Theatre Commander (TC) Major General Benson Akinroluyo and the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Sector 1 Operation LAFIYA DOLE Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu on Wednesday conducted a long range confidence building patrol, assessment and re-assurance visit along Mafa, Dikwa, Logomani, Gamboru Ngala and Rann to check the operational readiness and situations within 22 Brigade general area of deployment.

General Bulama met and interacted with community members in Rann Internally Displaced Persons Camp which was attacked by members of the Boko Haram Terrorist who came in about 8 Gun Trucks and several Motor Cycles on 15 January 2019.

Colonel Ado Isa, the Deputy Director Public Relations, 7 Division Nigerian Army said in a statement that the Terrorist burnt some parts of the village and parts of the NGO stores and looted some items.He gave the IDPs his assurance that security within their area will be strengthen and therefore urged them to continue to support the military operation by giving information and identifying strange persons of questionable character.

He enjoined them to go about their normal activities and remain vigillant. Similarly, the GOC also met and discussed with members of the Multinational Joint Task Force deployed at Gamboru Ngala, appreciating them for their effort and commitment over time in the fight against insurgency.

He asked them to maintain the existing synergy with the Ngerien troops deployed along the border in order to deny the insurgence freedom of operation within the area.

The GOC also commended their swift and proactive response in the conduct of joint operation. In his address to troops of 3 Battalion Bravo Company deployed in the area, he commended their resilience and doggedness while fighting to hold the ground and neutralising 2 Suicide bombers killed 3 with other escaping with gun shot wounds an act which he described as a sign of professional competence, commitment and sacrifice to humanity and to the nation.

He added that they have performed remarkably well and further encourage them to maintain high standard of alertness, vigilance and remain firm and steadfast through proactive conduct of clearance and confidence building patrols in order to dominate the general area and most importantly taking the fight to their enclaves. Regrettably 3 soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice

Consequently, the TC and the GOC both replenished the troops with more ammunitions, uniforms, fragmental jackets and other Logistics support to boost their morale and reassure them of the Chief of Army Staff' continued commitment to their safety and welfare.

Other members of the patrol teams were Formation Commanders as well as some Principal Staff Officers within Headquarters of Theatre Command and 7 Division Nigerian Army.