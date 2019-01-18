APC cabal plan to ‘kill’ Buhari – Secondus

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, has called on the All Progressives Congress and members of what he described as a cabal in the Presidency, not to kill President Muhammadu Buhari with undue pressure.

Secondus made the call on Friday while inaugurating 27 Presidential election campaign committees at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

He said that for selfish reasons, those he called power grabbers were putting undue pressure on the President even as he said there were enough indications that the President can no longer cope.

According to Secondus, from what Nigerians and the international community were witnessing around the President lately, it was apparent that he is tired and incapable of continuing in his role as Head-of-state.

His words: “He (Buhari) is tired and incapable but they would not let him. There is no way this President can cope given what we are witnessing and added to that is the incompetence in leadership that Nigerians have been seeing in the last three years.

“For selfish reasons, these power grabbers are putting undue pressure on the President even as it’s evident that he can no longer cope.”

The PDP chairman further warned that Nigerians were not ready to take anything less than free, fair and credible election.

He said, “Our fear is that the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, lack the will and courage to ignore the pressure from the APC to conduct free and transparent election. But he should know that he would be held responsible for any fall out from a rigged election.”

The national chairman, while congratulating the new Inspector general of Police, reiterated his earlier call on him to clear the mess left behind by his predecessor and run the police force professionally and responsibly.

Secondus stated that PDP would continue to protest the status of Amina Zakari as a National Commissioner of INEC.

“We called for her resignation from the commission but instead they appointed her as the Chief collation officer, we must continue to oppose her because we have evidence of what she did in Ekiti and Osun states.”

The chairman also said that the visit of the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to United States would restore the image of the country.