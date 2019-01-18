UPDATE: Tipper Driver Involved In Flyover Bridge Accident Dies From Alleged Neglect

The tipper driver that broke his waist following the crash of his 911 from the Interbua flyover in Asaba, Delta State, has finally given up the ghost at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), where he and three other occupants were rushed to for medical attention.

Sources said the driver whose identity our correspondent could not ascertain died at about 9:00 pm Thursday when doctors from the federal tertiary institution allegedly failed to administer treatment on him.

It was gathered that the doctors allegedly requested that he gets the hospital card before they could attend to him even when sympathizers who brought him to the hospital pleaded with the doctors to attend to him while they run around for the card.

The victim was allegedly abandoned at the Emergency Unit of the hospital unattended to, after he allegedly suffered loss of blood.

At the time of filing in this report, it was also learnt that the three other occupants were still unconscious.

Another version said the accident occurred while the driver was on the phone when he lost control of the steering.

Contacted, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), FMC, Dr Victor Osiatuma, who claimed ignorance of the situation said: “I am not aware, I don’t have that information right now”.