Over 5000 APC members Decamp to PDP in Ebonyi.

No fewer than 5000 decampees from All progressive Congress APC have joined the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Ebonyi State following the flag off campaign of GovernorbUmahi's re - election ambition.

Addressing party faithfuls in Ikwo local government area during the flag off the peoples Democratic party PDP campaign for 2019 general elections, Governor Umahi said that opposition parties have no moral justification to waste their time seeking elections in the state.

He however counted PDP's achievement from 2015 till date and promised to provide more dividends of democtacy to the state if elected for the second time.

The Governor also promised to sanction political and public office holders who indulge in anti - party activities adding that it amounts to betrayal of trust.

His words; "This is a wonderful start. People might not know this is ordinary local government campaign, but a zonal or state rally. The mobilization today is unprecedented. We are taking notice of the mobilization as we go round the 13 local government area.

"Ikwo has three commissioners and two from my place. I am telling you that appointment will not be based on that again,but on support for all PDP candidates.

"We started our flag off in 2015 in Ikwo even when your sons were not in positions but we got over 90% . I do not want to waste our time mentioning what we have done in Ikwo. In the next one month we will have 1000 KVA bio plant. The bridge from Oferekpe to Cross River we are doing the soil test. We are getting those who did Oferekpe water scheme to come back so that water will be reticulated to places in the area.

"Those masquerading that they are contesting against us lack moral justification to waste their time. Do not allow people to divide you. Everyone that is supporting PDP must vote for all the PDP candidates.

"On Sunday by 1pm, we are declaring house to house campaign. We control over 97%.99 people of Ebonyi state. We have nothing to fear. Our movement to the polling units will be by 6.00am. We are going to resist any form of manipulation. Anybody that is taking money should be very careful because Ebonyians will not allow you to rig the elections.v

"I want to challenge them to declare their medical fitness. They are not campaigning because they have nothing to say. I know they are living with INEC and security agents but they are telling them that they can do that in Ebonyi state.

"If you are in PDP and you are saying vote for this and for that, if I catch you, I will expel you. If you are a public or political office holders, and we catch you, we are going to suspend you.