Theft Of Female Pants In Anambra State Becoming Worrisome - Anambra Police

The Anambra State Police Command has expressed worry over growing incidents of female pants theft in the state.

The command asked the residents of the state to rise up against the development.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Haruna Mohammed, stated this on Thursday during a press conference in Awka.

He said a 19-year-old suspect, Chinonye Okorie, who specialised in stealing female pants, was arrested in Onitsha on Thursday while trying to sell one female underwear for N80,000 for ritual purposes.

Describing the development as a new trend, Mohammed enjoined the residents to be vigilant.

“We implore the general public to be vigilant and report to the nearest police station any suspicious person or persons roaming around their vicinity for prompt action in order to avert this new trend of crime in the society,” he stated.

Mohammed said the suspect, who hails from Imo State, was arrested in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The PPRO stated, “Police detectives attached to the Central Police Station, Onitsha, arrested one Chinonye Okorie, aged 19 years, from Ogbaku in the Mbaitolu Local Government Area of Imo State.

“The suspect allegedly stole a pair of female pants washed and spread on a rope at No. 21 Umuna Street, Odoakpu, Onitsha, Anambra State, with the intent to sell it to unidentified persons at the rate of N80,000 for ritual purposes.”

He added that the pair of pants was recovered from the suspect while efforts were being intensified to arrest his accomplices.

“The pair of pants was recovered from the suspect as an exhibit and effort is being intensified to apprehend the other fleeing accomplices in order to bring them to justice,” Mohammed added.