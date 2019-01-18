Atiku In America: U.S Chamber of Commerce Confirms Off-The-Record Meeting With Atiku Abubakar in Washington

The U.S Chamber of Commerce has confirmed to Per Second News that the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar will on Friday address dozens of U.S business men and women in a private off the record meeting.

The chamber’s Senior Manager of Media and External Communications Ms Katherine Cooksey informed this newspaper that Atiku will reveal his plans as regards to US-Nigeria business relations.

The event will also have in attendance leaders from the Capitol Hill, members of U.S bipartisan congressional group and African think-tanks from various US Agencies.