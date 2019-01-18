80th Birthday Tribute To Baba Akande From The Sacred Throne Of Oduduwa

Arole Oduduwa and Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II on behalf of the kingdom of Ile-Ife(The Source) and the entire members of Oduduwa Family worldwide wishes to celebrate a great Ooduan and detribalized Nigerian, His Excellency, Chief Abdulkareem Adebisi Akande, former governor of the State of Osun on his glorious attainment of age 80.

Baba Omo kekeeke(father of the young ones) as fondly called is undoubtedly a monumental emulation to the Nigerian youth with a very humble beginning as a mere shop keeper cum primary school teacher who later rose through hard work and professional trainning to become computer service provider, certified secretary and management expert with excellent record of service in both private and public sector. This Asiwaju of Ila-Orangun had indeed spent his youthful days productively to be what he is today.

He is a quintessential Yoruba leader, detribalized Nigerian nationalist and an incorruptible progressive democrat whose legacy of selfless service as a core Awoist, Secretary to the State Government and Deputy Governor in the old Oyo state, a committed proponent of the return of Nigeria to demoracy, unfaultable prudent manager of public funds as governor of the State Osun from 1999 to 2003 and his sebsequent continued progressive politics aimed at giving Nigeria a deserved good governance will always find him worthy of celebrations.

Ooni Ogunwusi prays the Almighty Olodumare shall charactarize the rest of Chief Akande' life with good health and many more years of prosperity as he gloriously clocks.

Signed:

Comrade Moses Olafare,

Director, Media & Public Affairs,

Ooni's Palace.