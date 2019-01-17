I Will Give 10 Percent Of My Salary To My Constituents Upkeep --- Amaliamifeobu 

Comrade Godspel Ifechikwu Amaliamifeobu is a veteran broadcast journalist who took interest in serving his people through politics. He is the youngest candidates among all the political parties seeking election into Delta State House of Assembly in Aniocha South local government area in 2019 Elections. The Labour Party candidate spoke with selected journalists yesterday in Asaba, Delta State why he venture into politics, and offered 10 percent donation of his salary to his constituents if elected.Kenneth Orusi, was there for The Nigerian Voice.

EXCERPT

Why have you ventured into politics?

Thank you very much but just before I respond to your question, let me give a little background about myself.

My name is Comrade Gospel Ifechikwu Amaliamifeobu, from Ejeme Aniogor, in Nsukwa Clan geopolitical zone of Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

I am a Backpack Broadcast Journalist by profession and by the special Grace of God, the Labour Party Candidate for Delta State House of Assembly, Aniocha South Constituency in March 2nd 2019 election.

My foray into elective politics is driven by passion for more services to my people in particular and the general public.

As a matter of facts, politics is supposed to be the process of making decisions that apply to members of a group. It refers to achieving and exercising positions of governance—organized control over a human community, particularly a state for their wellbeing.

But in most cases, those in the positions of authority abuse the offices and do not care about the masses.

I started my political career far back in my Secondary School days, where I was elected a Class Prefect, when I entered higher institution, I was made a Course Rep and because of my excellent performances and sacrifices in my line of duty, I was elected the Students Union Government (SUG) President of Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku in 2006.

I have also contested for the position of the Secretary, Asaba Correspondents Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Delta State Council.

I am going into elective politics because I am young, I am contributing my own quota to change the narratives, I am experienced, I have the capacity, I have the character, I have the competence, I know and understand my constituency and I have the compassion to use my positions to better the lots of my constituents.

I am going into elective politics because I know the problems and I have practical solutions to the problems of Aniocha South Constituency. In short, I am in the race to give us Representation Redefined!

How prepared are you to wrest power from the ruling PDP considering the fact that Aniocha South Constituency is dominated by the PDP?

Hahahahahahaaaa, there you come! What and how do you mean?

Are you from there, do you live there or you are saying from what you read or heard?

We have 91 political parties as registered by INEC and about 15 of them are actively participating in this 2019 general election even in Aniocha South and my party, the Labour Party is the only party whose logo has the family.

I don't want to join issues with any political party. That Aniocha South is dominated by the PDP is a figment of your imaginations. As far as Aniocha South is concerned, Labour Party remains a party to beat because we have very active structures in the eleven 11 wards that made up the LGA, we have the Best Candidate for DTHA in the person of Yours in Service, Comrade Gospel Amaliamifeobu.

The party you mentioned, with all sense of humility, responsibility and modesty, who is their House of Assembly Candidate?

As a former Councilor, Vice Chairman of the LGA and the immediate past Commissioner for the almighty Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources in the State? How did he used his positions to impact positively on the lives of his people or is it when he enters the vibrant Hallowed Chambers of the State Assembly that he will change?

Of course you know the answer! I don't have any personal issues with him as far as I am concern. Let the will of the people prevail.

My LGA, the Aniocha South is politically conscious and so they are not after purported big party name but after Credible Candidates and personality who has something better on the table to offer that is effective representations and not those who wants to hide under the excellent performance of the State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa SMART Agenda.

I am aware that power is not given but taken and so I won't allow our future to be toiled with in the name of Political Retirement Benefits for one man who doesn't care about his people.

That is why I yielded to the clarions by the youths, the elderly and of course the less privileged to be their voice in DTHA in 2019 irrespective of their clan, age religion and social strata. Some of them used to ask me ignorantly, who did you serve? My response has been, I serve the public.

As a veteran journalist, I have the fundamental duties of serving the general public through my objective reportage and programs on radio/tv.

Politics is all about service!

What will you do differently as lawmaker if you win the Aniocha South Constituency?

My south contract with Aniocha South Constituency is to give them a LEAP!

Aside the Constituency Budget, I'm donating 10% of my salary as a Legislator to the welfare of the people and I mean it by God’s Grace.

My party is Labour Party of which I am the Party's House of Assembly Candidate to Aniocha South Constituency by God's grace in March 2nd this year.

The LEAP 2019 is an acronym of my blueprint (call it agenda) with which my business in the House will stand on.

You and I know that the fundamental functions of a legislator are law making and carrying out oversight functions.

But from my own point of view, you're not just to make for the state and carry out oversight functions, you are also duty bound to be a representative of your people/constituency on whose mandate you were elected to hold brief for them. You are their eye and voice in the House. So am giving my people quality LEGISLATIONS.

As I speak to you now, I have drafted 2 Bills down which are already in the can and will be made public in the plenary for deliberations as soon we resume legislative businesses after our inaugurations in June this year by Gods Grace. That shows my level of preparedness for this task ahead.

As a Legislator, you are also saddled with the responsibility of a representative of your constituents so you know their needs and one of them is

ECONOMIC EMANCIPATION which by God's grace with partnership with relevant stakeholders, I intend to empower the people through various human interest programs etc.

I have also observed that the only time you see legislator /constituents relationships is felt is during electioneering, thereafter, to your tents oh Israel. But for me, I will be introducing what I referred to as a 'Quarterly Rotational Interface' with the Constituents, (QRIC) which is aimed at briefing and sharing and feeling their pulses. That is when the third enabler or pillar comes in, which is referred to as: ACCOUNTABILITY!

Finally, the last but not the least is the letter 'P' which signifies legacy

PROJECTS.

My representations will be laced with legacy projects based on the availability of the Constituency Budget.

To answer your question in a nutshell, what am going to do differently when I get into office by God’s Grace is to give Aniocha South Constituency a LEAP in 2019 and beyond. So let's LEAP in 2019!

Do you have faith in INEC conducting a credible poll comes March 2019?

Well, to the best of my knowledge, the Electoral Umpire, the INEC from what we have seen and heard, is trying to ensure a seamless 2019 General election, so let's give them the benefits of doubt.

What major policies will you promote if you win the Aniocha South Constituency seat?

Clientele politics or what you call patronage politics: This buttresses the People oriented politics. I will focus more on human interests programs.

First, as a Law Maker, is to look at some of the existing laws with my colleagues and see how we can amend them if need be to have some human face in them and sponsor new bills.

Secondly, as Representative, I am going to embark on Community Choose your Projects Initiative which will be funded by development partners that I have already started talking about.

Aniocha South Constituency is largely rural and underdeveloped, if become a lawmaker how do you intend to attract development to the area?

This question I think has been taken care of but let me respond quickly.

Aniocha South is one of the oldest agrarian local government areas in Nigeria that has suffered perpetual neglects in the past.

And so, in partnership with the state government and other agencies, will embark on small scale agro based industries, skills acquisition centers, talent hunts and create enabling environment for businesses to thrive thereby stimulating the economy of our people.

Our people are mostly farmers; therefore we will ensure we have good markets for their products.

My profession as a broadcast journalist has endeared me to the hearts of the people so I know their needs.

How do you rate your chances in the forthcoming polls, given the role money plays in politics?

My chances of winning are %100. I am the primus inter peres!

It is said that over 80% of Nigerian politicians are opportunistic and not philanthropic, the masses will eat their money and still vote their consciences and that is me, they can't be fooled again.

To my fellow contestants in the race, I need you to support and join hands with me as the youngest of all so we can together move the Constituency to an enviable height amongst the comity of LGAs in Nigeria.

To my good friend, the Nurse, who suddenly became Mother Christmas and the incumbent Member, Hon Angel Nwaka, start writing your handover notes, you have tried your best but it is not good enough because Aniocha South Constituency deserves better, so let's leave good behind! So, Vote Comrade Gospel Amaliamifeobu.