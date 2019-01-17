AHRC Women Empowerment Initiative- United Nations- March 2019/ 2019

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) is strongly committed to advocate for equal rights for women as human beings with rights equal to those of men.

Women empowerment and women's rights are one of the primary goals of AHRC at all levels. AHRC is strongly committed to spare no effort in order to empower women. In that regards, AHRC as an accredited NGO with the United Nations and as an NGO Consultative Status with the ECOSOC, will utilize its active engagement through the UN programs related to Women.

Women Rights are Human Rights.

Women Rights are basic foundation of Civilized World

One of those primary goals is the AHRC's active participation in the UN Women - United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women 2019 63rd session of the Commission on the Status of Women that will be held on March of 2019 at the United Nations in NY, USA.

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) with the support of generous and devoted supporters will pave the way for a practical participation of women locally, nationally & internationally to join and attend the annual this 63rdSession on the status of Women globally. The 2019 theme of the CSW63 Session is "Social protection systems, access to public services and sustainable."

For more information regarding this AHRC first of its kind initiative, please Email: [email protected]