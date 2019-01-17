Society of International Law visits Bola Ajibola ....laments dearth of knowledge of International Law

---As Crescent Varsity students joins the Association

The Nigerian Society of International Law, NSIL, has paid a courtesy visit to a one-time judge of the International Court of Justice, His Excellency, Judge Bola Ajibola in his Gbadela Chambers home in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria to chart a course for attracting more practitioners to the International Law.

The Legal Society paid the courtesy call on Judge Ajibola in recognition of his contributions to the international law, home and abroad.

The team was led by its President, Prof. Yinka Omorogbe, acommpanied by the Secretary, Ms Asikia Karibi-Whyte and the Financial Secretary, Mr Layinka Owoeye to discuss how more legal practitioners could be encouraged to the study and practice of the international law, particularly students of law aspiring to be practitioners.

In her presentation, Prof. Omorogbe lamented that one thing that she found out in " our Law environment is the deterioration of knowledge of international law".

Welcoming the team with an international legal parlance "Pax vobis cum",meaning "peace unto you", Ajibola stressed that the very foundation of law practice stemmed from the international law, adding that "international law is the source of all laws." According to him, the United Nations Charter was used by many countries of the world to spell out their constitutions.

Ajibola said international law is all about global peace and cooperation and that his knowledge of the international law helped him a lot when he got to the International Court of Justice at The Hague, representing Nigeria and Africa.

In attendance was also the Registrar of Crescent University, Abeokuta,Barr. Zakariyya Ajibola as well as the Dean, Bola Ajibola College of Law of the university, Prof. Mommodu Kassim-Mommodu who also introduced some final-year students of Public and International Law of his college to benefit from the discussion.

The law students whose application forms were submitted by Prof Mommodu to formally register with the Law Society were in attendance to marry their academic knowledge with professional knowledge of the International Law.

Earlier, Judge Ajibola had taken the law students memory lane his journey to the world court, peace palace, Carnegie Library and Private International Law.

A 2018 book titled "Ending Africa's Energy Deficit and the Law" and co-authored by Prof. Yinka Omorogbe and Ada Okoye Ordo was also presented to the host, Judge Bola Ajibola

Judge Bola Ajibola, addressing officers from Nigerian Society of International Law and delegation from BACOLAW

Dean,Bola Ajibola College of Law,(BACOLAW),Crescent University, Abeokuta,Prof Momodu Kassim-Momodu receiving books donated by President of Nigerian Society of International Law, Prof. Yinka Omorogbe

Judge Ajibola (in cap) pose with officers of Nigerian Society of International Law and a delegation from Crescent University, Abeokuta

Judge Bola Ajibola (holding the book) and Prof. Omorogbe pose with Crescent University Law students