INEC Releases Final List Of Candidates For 2019 General Elections:

The Independent National Electoral Commission has released the final list of candidates eligible to participate in the 2019 General Elections.

The list contains the names of candidates for the presidential, senatorial, House of Reps and state Assemblies.

The information was contained on the verified Twitter handle of the Commission, @inecnigeria.

The presidential candidates’ list features 144 names comprising parties’ presidential candidates and their running mates.

The Social Democratic Party did not present presidential candidate or running mate for the election, as two persons –- a former Minister of Information, Jerry Gana; and a former Governor of Cross River State, Mr. Donald Duke — are laying claim to the ticket.

Gana has been recognised by the courts, but he has not been accepted by his party.

On the other hand, Duke has been ousted by the courts but remains the acceptable candidate to the party.

There are 28 women on the list as either the candidate or the running mate.

The youngest candidate is the 30-year-old Johnson Omede, being a vice-presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party.

A total of 72 Presidential candidates and another 72 Vice-Presidential candidates are expected to run for the president election.

Others whose names appear on the list include President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who are the candidates of the All Progressives Congress; former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, and former Governor Peter Obi who are the Presidential and Vice-Presidential candidates, respectively, of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Others include Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili of the Allied Peoples Movement of Nigeria; Mr. Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress; Mr. Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressives Party; Mr. Sina Fagbenro-Byron of the KOWA Party; and Mr. Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria

Others include Mr. Obadaiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress; Mrs. Eunice Atuejide of the National Interest Party, among several others.