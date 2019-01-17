OSUN DEPUTY GOVERNOR RESCUED ACCIDENT VICTIMS

The Deputy Governor of Osun State, Mr. Benedict Gboyega Alabi on Wednesday evening rescued victims of a vital accident that occurred at Gbongan / Oshogbo express.

According to some eyewitnesses, the accident occurred when an commercial bus and a car collided.

The Deputy Governor, Mr. Benedict Alabi, carried all the victims that had injuries to Al-Ameen Hospital, Oke-Bola, Gbongan, Ayedaade local government area of the state.

The victims had been given first aid treatment. The State's O'Ambulace was called to move the victims with critical cases to the LAUTEC Hospital for treatment.

While commenting on the incident, the Deputy Governor, Mr. Benedict Alabi, described the accident as unfortunate.

He expressed a deep feeling for the victims, while he made sure that all the victims were taken care of and bills paid before he left.

Mr. Benedict Alabi urged drivers to always be focused while on motion. He also prayed for quick recovery of all the victims.