Buhari's campaign coordinator defects to PDP with 5,000 others

The state coordinator of President Muhammadu Buhari campaign support groups in Akwa Ibom and former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Engr. Ignatius Edet has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alongside 5,000 other members.

The defection took place during the flag-off of the campaigns of Governor Udom Emmanuel in Uyo township stadium.

Edet said his reasons for leaving the PDP to the APC did no longer exist, saying that is why he has returned to the party.

He said, while in the APC, he and his people were marginalised but that he has returned to make sure Governor Udom Emmanuel is re-elected in the forthcoming elections.

“Udom Emmanuel is going back to the Government House. Your Excellency, I am happy to come back home. The things that made me to leave PDP is no more there.

“When I was in APC, they marginalised my people saying they are god. I have over 5,000 people who are supporting me, that we shall support Udom Emmanuel for 2019,” he said.

