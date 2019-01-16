APC Commences Contempt proceedings against Adams Oshiomole

The Imo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, led by Daniel Nwafor, has said it has commenced contempt proceedings against the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomole.

“We have also commenced contempt proceedings against Adams Oshiomole, why he decided to disregard valid judgement of an FCT, high court, said the factional chapter’s Caretaker Committee Chairman, Marcellinus Nlemigbo.

Nwafor also revealed that the committee set up by Oshiomhole, have been suspended forthwith.

“I want to tell you that we have a court judgment which has affirmed that we are the authentic executive members of Imo APC. “At the federal court, we will understand why Mr Marcelenius Nlemigbo and his cohorts will continue to parade themselves as executive having been suspended from the party.

“We have commenced contempt proceedings against Adams Oshiomole and hopefully and in the next days we will make it public, he said at the party secretariat Wednesday.

“In all this, we call on President Muhammad Buhari, to checkmate Oshiomole because we have always sounded it clear that Oshiomole’s activities are aimed at bringing defeat to APC, in Imo state and the Southeast zone.”