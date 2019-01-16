IGP Adamun appoints new Force PRO

The new Inspector General of Police, Mr Abubakar Adamu Mohammed has appointed Mr Frank Mba, an Assistant Commissioner of Police as the new Public Relation Officer of the the Nigeria Police Force.

The Deputy Force Public Relations, Mr Aremu Adeniran in a statement made available to The Nigerian Voice confirmed that Mba replaced Mr Moshood Jimoh, an acting Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Adeniran said the posting of MBA as Force PRO is with immediate effect and that Mba has since assumed duty as the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Mba was working at the Special Fraud Unit (SFU), Ikoyi- Lagos until his appointment as Force PRO.

Frank Mba, an Assistant Commissioner of Police and a Lawyer, is an alumnus of the University of Lagos where he studied Law. He also has a Masters Degree in Law from the University of Dundee, Scotland- United Kingdom.

A product of the Nigeria Police Academy, Kano where he had his initial police trainings, Mba is a graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy, Quantico- USA. He also holds a Certificate in National and International Security from the Harvard University, USA.

Adeniran said the new Inspector General of Police charged Mba to bring his wealth of experience to bear in revamping the image of the Force, improving the relationship between the citizens and the police, bridging existing communication gap between the police and its stakeholders, and assisting the IGP in realizing his mission and vision for the Force and the nation.

A passionate and versatile police officer who has worked in multiple police units and departments across the country, Frank has attended some of the finest Law Enforcement trainings, both within and outside Nigeria. These include:Countering Violent Extremism and Police Leadership Course at the International Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA), Roswell, New Mexico, USA (2018); Strategic Leadership and Command Course, Police Staff College, Jos (2017); Crisis and Disaster Management Course, Israel (2013); Managing the Media in Crisis Situations, School of Media and Communications, Pan Atlantic University, Lagos (2013); US-sponsored International Visitor Leadership Program, with special focus on International Crime Issues, Washington DC (2010); General Criminal Investigation Course at the International Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA), Botswana (2009); Middle Management Course on Global Peace Operations in Vicenza, Italy (2008); amongst others.

He was a member of the Nigeria Police Contingent to the United Nations Peace-Keeping Mission in Liberia between 2006 and 2007, where he distinguished himself through a combination of hard work, professionalism, and discipline, thereby earning himself the prestigious UN Medal.