Appeals To Ojukwu's family To Honor Late Debe, Berates Bianca

The Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL has appealed to the Late Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu's family to give the deceased first son, Debe Odumegwu-ojukwu a befitting burial.

National Leader of BNYL, Princewill Chimezie Richard made the call while faulting the widow of the late Biafra warlord, Mrs Bianca Ojukwu over her silence since the demise of her husband's son.

"Although I understand the nature of the crisis in Ojukwu's family, Debe actually told me he wasn't in good relationship with his father's widow, Mrs Bianca.

A big family like Ojukwu's should expect such crisis as there is no family without quarrels.

On the other hand, iIdon't know why Mrs Bianca should declined to express her sympathy on the death of Debe publicly.

We are appealing to the larger family to give Debe who was undoubtedly the first son of Ojukwu a well deserved befitting burial".

The BNYL leader disclosed that the late Debe's burial is close as he would be led to rest in February ending.

He thus advised Igbo leaders to emulate his life style. " He wss always neutral from trouble, and was not into partisan politics "

Princewill further disclosed that the group will honour the deceased first son of Ojukwu at a special session of BNYL faithful coming up tomorrow in Bakassi local government area of Cross River State.