Election: Pdp Candidates In Trouble In Delta

Information available to The Nigerian Voice reveals that suspected youths believed to be the All Progressives Congress (APC) thugs on rampage have destroyed billboards and posters of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidates in Delta State.

The incident which occurred in Udu, Udu local government area believed to be in the opposition camp, has given the Udu Youth Council (UYC), the umbrella body for Udu youths a major concern.

The UYC President, Comrade Otito Yembra Tegolor, who condemned in strong terms, the destruction of billboards, posters and banners carrying Peoples Democratic Party candidates in Udu local government area.

The president, who made this known recently, during UYC executive meeting, lamented that the manner with which some Udu youths had turned themselves to billboards and posters' destructors instead of campaigning for their chosen candidates called for a serious caution.

He called on Udu youths to be law abiding citizens and peaceful ambassadors instead of fomenting trouble.

According to him: “If you go through Aladja down to Otor-Udu, to Udu road through Orhuwhorun road to Orhuwhorun main town, you will notice that only PDP billboards, banners and posters are being destroyed while other political parties billboards, banners and posters are intact in same location where PDP billboards are being vandalized”.

The group called on the Department of State Security (DSS) and Nigeria Police to investigate the issue and ensure that all those involved are brought to book.

He further called on all candidates and political party chairmen to call their supporters to order to avoid insecurity and youth restiveness in the area.

Also, it was reliably learnt that the billboards and posters of Prince Ned Nwoko, a Delta north senatorial aspirant, were likely burnt by alleged aggrieved youths for in Delta north.

But the Commissioner of police in the state, Anthony Ogbizi, during the signing of peace pact by party chairmen and their governorship candidates, had warned politicians not to use the youths to ferment trouble, tear posters of opponents ahead of the election.