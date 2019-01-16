Jumia Sold Refurbished Laptop To Me In Place Of A New One, Man Laments

A Nigerian man, Odjugo Solace has lamented on Twitter after Jumia sold him a refurbished laptop in place of new.

Odjugo Solace took to the popular social media to reveal that he bought a ‘new’ laptop from the online store for almost N200k only to discover from the manufacturers that it was refurbished.

According to him, the battery and the fan of the laptop has stopped working, and on contacting Jumia, they said he has exceeded the 7 day return policy.

@JumiaNigeria I bought an HP Pavilion 15 laptop for ₦188,450 ( # 329164649 ) from your online store. After days of usage the battery went dead, fan misbehaving an all. On check it turns out to be a refurbished laptop and not new as claimed on @JumiaNigeria. According to HP support the system was first bought June 2018. As a norm, I contacted @JumiaNigeria customer care, and with their response, I have exceeded the 7 day return policy, and can’t get a refund or replacement. It took @JumiaNigeria 10 days to deliver the laptop to me from Lagos, yet @JumiaNigeria gave me just 7 days warranty period for a Whole laptop that cost me ( ₦188,450 ) to return it to them should i have any issue or complain. So the question is, does @JumiaNigeria now sell refurbished system, while praying that every customer exceeds the 7days then gets stuck with crap?

He also went further to attach images from the manufacturer, which confirmed the laptop was first bought June 2018.