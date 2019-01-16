Group Lauds Buhari for Appointing Acting IGP Adamu

A group known as Buhari For Better Tomorrow Movement has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Mr. Mohammed Abubakar Adamu as Nigeria's Acting Inspector-General of Police IGP.

In a statement signed by the group's national publicity secretary, Mr. Ibrahim Abubakar, noted that the choice of the new IGP is a welcomed development as Mr. Adamu is a fine officer who has what it takes to re-invent the Nigerian Police Force in the face of the security challenges the country is currently encountering.

The statement further noted that there was no better time for a fine officer like Adamu to lead the Nigerian Police Force other than now since Adamu is a thorough breed police officer trained from the rank and file.

Therefore, we thank President Buhari for making the right choice in the best interest of the nation at this material time by appointing Abubakar Adamu as Acting IGP.

At this point, we say congratulations to IGP Adamu.

Signed:

Mr. Ibrahim Abubakar,

National Publicity Secretary,

Buhari For Better Tomorrow Movement